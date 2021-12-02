Peterhead Boys Club footballers tackle shortages at the foodbank

The boys from the Peterhead club’s ’07 team helped collect, sort, pack and deliver supplies to their local foodbank.

When members of the club became aware that Peterhead foodbank was running low on supplies, they decided to help out.

Committee member Jacqueline Buchan said: “A group of parents from our ’07 team collected donations at training sessions over four nights from our football friends and family. We had an amazing response which resulted in a donation of 520kg of supplies to the foodbank. PBC also donated £200 for specific items that were in shortage.”

Four boys from the team sorted, packed and delivered the supplies.