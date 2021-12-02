Peterhead Boys Club footballers tackle shortages at the foodbank
Kind-hearted Peterhead Boys Club (PBC) youngsters and their families have been showing their support for the local foodbank.
When members of the club became aware that Peterhead foodbank was running low on supplies, they decided to help out.
Committee member Jacqueline Buchan said: “A group of parents from our ’07 team collected donations at training sessions over four nights from our football friends and family. We had an amazing response which resulted in a donation of 520kg of supplies to the foodbank. PBC also donated £200 for specific items that were in shortage.”
Four boys from the team sorted, packed and delivered the supplies.
Jacqueline said: “Listening to Alison from the foodbank and the gratitude for our donations really made us consider the importance of community in our daily lives.”