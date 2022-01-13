Peterhead Arc Cinema reveals it Top 10 movies of 2021

Peterhead’s Arc Cinema has revealed its top 10 most watched films of 2021 – with No Time to Die in first place.

The 25th movie in the long-running spy series – starring Daniel Craig as 007 for the fifth and final time – saw Bond recalled to active service for a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, which turned out to be far more treacherous than initially expected.

As cinemas looked to recover from the impact of the pandemic, hopes were pinned on the latest Bond release being a box office hit, and thankfully it proved to be the case.

Action-adventure movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was only released last month, was second most popular at the Peterhead cinema in 2021.

In third place was Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – with Peter roped into a heist by an older rabbit after going on the run – one of the first movies to be screened following the reopening of the cinema in May last year.

Fourth place went to the live action/animated sports comedy film Space Jam: A New Legacy, and in fifth place was Jungle Cruise, a fantasy adventure involving a trip in a ramshackle boat on the Amazon in search of an ancient tree with healing powers.

The remainder of the Peterhead Arc Cinema 2021 top 10 was made up of The Addams Family 2 in sixth place, Ghostbusters Afterlife in seventh, Fast & Furious 9 in eighth, Free Guy in ninth and Marvel Studios Black Widow in 10th place.

Already the cinema is looking forward to what it hopes will be a very busy 2022, with a host of big releases planned throughout the year.

Some of the highlights include Scream, the latest installment in the horror film series, which hits the screen this Friday (January 14), The Batman, which comes out in early March, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in April, Jurassic World: Dominion in June and the long-awaited sequel to Avatar – but you’ll have to be patient for that one as it’s not due out until December.