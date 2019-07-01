Peterhead Academy Rock Challenge team impress again

Peterhead Academy has once again rocked the opposition in a coveted national dance competition.

Taking inspiration from George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984, the Blue Toon’s ‘Thoughtcrime’ performance took third spot in the 2019 Rock Challenge.

The school is no stranger to making the long trip down to Grimsby for the annual finals and this year was the only Scottish team represented.

In their dynamic routine - which has been over a year in the making - a young man strives to avoid a Big Brother-type figure.

Academy biology teacher Lynne Greig, who has been the liaison link for the Rock Challenge teams for more than a decade, hailed this year’s incredible efforts by more than 8o pupils.

She said: “I am so proud of each and every one of them. Coming third is a massive achievement for the team and they should take great pride in their efforts.

“The fact that they also won 13 out of the 14 awards on the night highlights just what an amazing team they are.

“I would personally like to thank all the volunteers who have again supported our Rock Challenge journey in so many ways as without their support this simply would not have been possible.”

Among the trophies collected were the Rock Challenge Award for School Community Support, the Rock Challenge Award for Parental Involvement, the Humberside Police Award of Excellence for Choreography, the Humberside Police Community Safety Award of Excellence for Performance Skill and the Andrew Marr International Award of Excellence for Stage Use.

Ms Greig said the act of performing on stage in front of a massive crowd was an “experience in itself” for the pupils and one which they might never have experienced.

She said Rock Challenge continued to provide an inspiring opportunity for pupils of all ages and from different classes to work together, and to enable the choreography team to develop leadership skills as it puts the performers through their amazing routines.

Commenting on the performances, sponsor Andrew Marr said: “We’ve all enjoyed an absolutely marvellous evening, and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the students and all the schools taking part in this event.”

From the nine schools participating, Cumbrian schools West Lakes Academy and Whitehaven Academy took first and second spot.