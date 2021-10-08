Pedestrian dies after crash involving van on Fraserburgh-Banff road

Police are appealing for witnesses to this morning's fatal road crash.

Police officers were called to the scene on the A98 near Tyrie, at around 5.45am.

A white VW Crafter was involved in a crash with a pedestrian. The male pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was uninjured.

A full road closure was implemented as emergency services attended the scene. The road currently remains closed.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw either the vehicle or pedestrian beforehand, to get in touch.

Sergeant Steve Manson, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We know that the van was travelling south, towards Banff, at the time the collision occurred.

“The pedestrian was wearing blue jeans and black jacket. His family are being supported by officers at this time.

“We’re eager to hear from anyone who saw either the van or pedestrian on the A98 this morning, or any drivers who were using this route recording with dash cam, to check their systems for any relevant footage which could assist our enquiries.”