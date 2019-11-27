Parliament praise for Buchanhaven Hearts foodbank pledge

A North East MSP has commended a Peterhead amateur football team for teaming up with its local foodbank to eradicate food poverty.

Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman has asked the Scottish Parliament to congratulate Buchanhaven Hearts who are matching any food donated to Peterhead Foodbank as well as helping to collect and deliver items.

The scheme aims to raise awareness of the problems faced by people who are struggling to buy food.

Mr Chapman said: “This is a fantastic initiative from Buchanhaven Hearts who are doing everything they can to eradicate food poverty in Peterhead and the surrounding area.

“It’s organisations like this that are helping to reduce the problem and they should be highly commended for all their efforts.

“Peterhead Food Bank does fantastic work and I’m sure a huge difference will be made with the help of Buchanhaven Hearts.

“I wish everyone involved the best of success.”

The team’s manager, Aaron Ritchie, added: “We’ve been inundated with support from local businesses and the community throughout the year and we can’t thank them enough for that.

“As a way of showing our support to the community, the coaches and players have decided to support Peterhead Foodbank in their fight to tackle hunger and poverty within Peterhead and the surrounding areas.

“We are working alongside Peterhead Foodbank to get food donations from the local community and, for any donation received, the club will match it.

“Our aim is to raise awareness and give back at the same time.

“Myself and a few others are also giving up some time between December 20 and 24 to help pick up donations for the food bank and do deliveries where needed as well.”

To donate to the club’s collection, contact the Buchanhaven FC Facebook page or email buchanhavenfc@hotmail.com to arrange a pick-up or drop-off.