PACT delighted at Peterhead pavilion progress

Work to transform a former Peterhead park pavilion is progressing well.

Peterhead Area Community Trust (PACT) says it is delighted with the progress being made in the refurbishment of the Barclay Park facility.

Contractor Ken Barbour and his crew are aiming to have the works completed by October 31.

The facility will then be ready for hire by community groups and football teams, boasting a community space, changing rooms, showers, toilets and a small kitchen. It will also feature disability toilets and be fully accessible for wheelchairs.

Meanwhile, PACT has been impressed by the level of interest shown in the consultation on its phase 2 project - the redevelopment of the Victoria Bowling area - at the recent gala during Peterhead Scottish Week.

The consultation is still live on Facebook and PACT is encouraging members of the public to offer an opinion before the closing date on August 30.

Three concept options have been proposed which include an astroturf option, indoor facility or multi-use of the site with a box pump track, play park, outdoor gym and other features.

Once all the responses have been collated, the group will be revealing the chosen option and begin consultation with stakeholders.

PACT trustee Dianne Beagrie said: “We are delighted with the engagement and support we have had from the public in support of our efforts.

“We are very encouraged by the interest in hiring the pavilion and our future plans. We plan to make a difference to facilities in the town by increasing what is on offer to the public and improve community space. We are excited to see it all progressing.

“We would invite groups interested in a hire to contact us via our Facebook page. Our website is almost ready to go live to keep people advised of all our developments.”