Outdoor wellbeing at Haddo

Beginning on August 13, Haddo Country Park will host a series of fortnightly sessions to help build confidence and resilience in teenagers.

There's no 'down-time'; for teens, their worlds have become huge in terms of stimulation, but often tiny in real world experience - it's no wonder they struggle to develop the coping mechanisms needed todeal with everyday life.

Staff at Haddo Country Park have teamed up with two amazing practitioners to offer outdoor sessions designed to calm the mind and give younger people permission to switch off from electronics, expectations, judgement (from others and of self) and just be.

The first session will run the week before the schools go back, so anyone who may be worried about returning to school, or simply wants to learn some coping mechanisms in a calm and beautiful setting, can come along and feel welcome in a zero expectation environment.

This is a collaboration between Haddo Country Park and two experienced mental health practitioners: Gillian Watt of ‘AndBreathe’ and Agnes Bruce of ‘Wellbeing with Agnes’. Gillian is an educator and wellbeing facilitator. Agnes is a qualified mental health nurse and mindfulness facilitator.

Sessions are for young people currently in S1-S6. The cost per session: £10 to £5 (sliding scale based on ability to pay). Discounts available for sibling

groups.

To find out more take a look at the Haddo Facebook page @visithaddo or email Suzanna on vsohaddo@gmail.com