Organisers ‘blown away’ by success of Relay for Life Peterhead

Joyce Cameron had the honour of cutting the ribbon to get the five-hour Relay for Life underway at Catto Park.

Organisers say they are “blown away with the total raised” and have thanked everyone who supported the event at Catto Park on Saturday.

This was the 20th anniversary of the Relay for Life, and the five-hour relay at the park was a terrific occasion.

Lorraine Coleman, chair of Relay for Life Peterhead, said: “£188,365 was announced at the end of Relay for the mind-blowing amount that the 22 teams have raised so far since September 2020.

The Thompson Clan received special congratulations for raising an incredible £1 million in the last 20 years.

"We can’t thank the amazing teams enough for raising so much despite the Covid-19 restrictions which hampered many of the usual fundraisers. Cancer Research UK is so grateful for every penny raised. This will help to save the lives of so many.”

The Relay committee have been so supportive in keeping the Relay going by encouraging teams and fundraising themselves.

This was a Relay unlike the others as it was restricted by the pandemic.

Lorraine said: “Instead of 24 hours where we had everyone there – survivors, teams, carers and the public – we had five hours with teams only.

There was a fair amount of clowning around during the warm up for this year's Relay for Life!

"However we wanted to feel united with our 40 survivors, so we invited them to collect a lovely afternoon tea and take it away to enjoy at home. We also had afternoon teas for the public to collect for a donation and take away.

"The generosity of all who donated towards Relay and the teas was so much appreciated. Thank you very much.

We sincerely appreciate all the sponsors for their great support of Relay. You truly are so generous.”

At the opening ceremony, The Thompson Clan was congratulated and thanked for raising an unbelievable £1 million over 20 years.

The 'Rainbow Rockets' were delighted to take part in the Relay for Life and help raise funds to beat cancer.

The Relay committee and two Cancer Research UK staff – Vikki Merrilees and Susan Johnstone – were delighted to recognise their wonderful dedication and commitment. Vikki and Susan also complimented the teams and committee for their great contribution to Cancer Research UK.

The five-hour Relay began with Joyce Cameron cutting the ribbon. The five survivors attending as team members did the first lap followed by carers and the teams. The Fraserburgh pipe band played as they went round.

The survivors and carers then had a lovely reception after the lap.

The teams enjoyed all the fun and games that were provided by the amazing entertainment team. They had everyone smiling and made the day so much fun.

Some of the participants enjoy a laugh before the start, emphasising the fun element of the event.

The very emotional Candle of Hope ceremony was shown at the park and on the Relay For Life Facebook page. It was beautifully created by Fiona Harvey.

The public sent candle bag dedications to be included in the ceremony.

This was very touching as these dedications are for those who have been lost to cancer or for those fighting cancer.

The next Realy for Life Peterhead is scheduled for July 2 & 3, 2022, and teams are being encouraged to get their entries in now.