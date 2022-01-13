Opportunities and experiences with Peterhead Prince’s Trust team
Do you know someone aged 16-25, who is out of education, training or work? Would they like to increase their confidence and motivation, get new skills or take on a new challenge?
The Peterhead Prince’s Trust Team is recruiting now.
The Prince’s Trust Team Programme is a full time course offering a range of exciting experiences, including team building activities, a community project and the chance to obtain nationally recognised qualifications and gain work placement experience.
The programme – which brings bring people of different abilities, circumstances and backgrounds – has four key stages: Induction and residential team building; community projects; team challenge; and final review and presentation. Participants work in teams of up to 15 over a 12-week period. Young people completing the programme develop a variety of core and practical skills such as communication, problem solving and working with others. The programme starts on February 7 and is due to run until April 29.
If you, or someone you know would benefit from joining ‘Team 56’ in Peterhead and would like more information, they should contact Tev Warrander on 07930 605 887 or email [email protected] More information is also available at www.aberdeenfoyer.com/services/princes-trust-team.