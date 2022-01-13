Opportunities and experiences with Peterhead Prince’s Trust team

The Peterhead Prince’s Trust Team is recruiting now.

The Prince’s Trust Team Programme is a full time course offering a range of exciting experiences, including team building activities, a community project and the chance to obtain nationally recognised qualifications and gain work placement experience.

The programme – which brings bring people of different abilities, circumstances and backgrounds – has four key stages: Induction and residential team building; community projects; team challenge; and final review and presentation. Participants work in teams of up to 15 over a 12-week period. Young people completing the programme develop a variety of core and practical skills such as communication, problem solving and working with others. The programme starts on February 7 and is due to run until April 29.