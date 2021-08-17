Online meeting looks at active travel plan for Peterhead

The final online meeting will examine the action plan which aims to enhance opportunities for walking and cycling.

The project has been delivered by Buchan Development Partnership, Buchan Dirlers Cycling Club and Nestrans in conjunction with Aberdeenshire Council.

This final online event will focus on the action plan priorities highlighted by participants at the community engagements sessions held earlier this year and from the results of the online questionnaire.

The priorities include exploring mechanisms to reduce the cost of public transport; improving wayfinding signage; developing a footpath network; and improving road crossings.

Jon Barron, one of the Peterhead North facilitators, said: “Our work could not have been achieved without the enthusiastic support of the local community who, despite the limitations on face-to-face public meetings, have either taken part in virtual meetings or completed an online survey.

“It is these views that have resulted in the preparation of an action plan including a list of potential projects that have been identified across the town. In order to expand on the priorities, and discuss the possible next steps, it would be extremely helpful if as many people as possible could join us for our final online meeting. The more views that are heard the better.”