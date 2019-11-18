Official opening for Peterhead park pavilion

Peterhead Area Community Trust (PACT) saw the official opening of the town’s newly refurbished Barclay Park Community Pavilion on Saturday.

The refurbishment, which is the first phase of the project, has been the focus for PACT for the last year and has been funded mainly from Aberdeenshire Council Developer Obligations and Peterhead Regeneration Vision and Action Plan funds.

The pavilion is finished to a very high standard and features an entrance ramp, a bright and spacious community/foyer area which has WiFi and IT points throughout, a wall-mounted TV and kitchen area.

Leading off from community/foyer area are very large home and away changing rooms with access showers, wash hand basins and toilets. There are also two fully accessible changing rooms with toilets and showers.

The project was delivered to a very high standard of workmanship by Ken Barbour Builders Ltd from Whitehills, and fully supported and managed by architect Kevin O’Brien Architects and quality surveyor John Pascoe.

PACT has expressed thanks to its vice-chair Graeme Mackie who has worked tirelessly on the project throughout its duration.

The group is excited to see that all its hard work has really paid off and this fantastic community facility is now available for hire for the local community.

There is now a PACT website which incorporates the Barclay Park Community Pavilion online booking system and bookings for the pitch will be available from the November 20.

Meanwhile, PACT will be hosting a public open day on Saturday, December 14 from 12 noon where the local community is invited to come and see the facility and discuss what PACT’s future for Victoria Road involve.

There will be opportunities for businesses and individuals to sponsor the Barclay Park Community Pavilion.

If you would like to find out more about PACT sponsorship, please email PACT at info@peterheadpact.co.uk

The PACT team are as follows:

Chair - Dianne Beagrie, vice-chair - Graeme Mackie, treasure - Gavin Mundie, secretary - Alan Fakley and trustees Keith Skinner, Phil Rennie and Andrew Bruce.​

Dianne commented:“This is a very exciting time for PACT we are a determined and passionate team and have delivered this project after only being formed for 18 months.

“This is our first community project and we look forward to the public using our facility and supporting us in Phase 2 the development of Victoria Bowling area.”