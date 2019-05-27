Nursery to feature in charity Bucket Trail

Youngsters at Peterhead Central Nursery have been busy decorating their own statue of Oor Wullie for a charity project.

Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail will see a number of character statues take to the streets of Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, and Dundee from Monday, June 17 to Friday August 30.

Peterhead Central Nursery children with the statue

The statues aim to raise awareness and funds for Scotland’s children’s hospital charities The ARCHIE Foundation, Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

Running alongside the event are a set of mini sculptures that schools, nurseries and clubs had the chance to decorate.

Over the summer these sculptures will be displayed in community locations such as libraries and community centres.

Central School Nursery worked together with the local community to decorate their Oor Wullie statue.

Speaking to the Buchanie Elizabeth Duffy said: “Headteacher Mrs Musson had to apply to receive the statue, and out of all the Peterhead schools we were chosen and the nursery was given the job to decorate it.

“Our Oor Wullie statue arrived just before the Easter holidays so we went round a number of local businesses and asked if we could use their logos on it.

“He is painted in the school colours and we also decided to decorate the bottom of it to represent the fishing heritage of Peterhead.

“The project has helped to bring the community together and we hope that it will help to link the school to the community too.”

Elizabeth added: “The nursery pupils enjoyed decorating the Oor Wullie statue and the parents liked coming in each week to see the progress.

“As he is such an old character the children didn’t know who he was so it has been good to introduce them to him.”

After the public display is over, the children’s statue will be returned to them where he will act as a school mascot at the front hall.