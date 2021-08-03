North-east RNLI supporter honoured for her fundraising efforts

Audrey Wood received the BEM from the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Alexander Manson.

Audrey’s fundraising efforts have seen her raise more than £250,000 for RNLI stations across the North-east, including Buckie, Macduff, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Stonehaven and Aberdeen lifeboat stations.

Most notably, Ms Wood raised and contributed more than half the cost of Aberdeen RNLI’s new inshore lifeboat (ILB).

It was named Buoy Woody 85N, in honour of Audrey’s son, Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood, and 15 others who tragically lost their lives onboard helicopter flight 85N from the BP Miller Platform when it went down offshore Peterhead in 2009.

Each year since 2013, Audrey has hosted Glamour, Glitz and Bubbles, a ladies charity lunch, to raise awareness of the RNLI’s lifesaving mission and raise funds for the local stations.

Seven ladies lunches have been held so far, while other fundraising efforts have included a charity football match and raffles.

Audrey said: “I was both humbled and delighted to have been put forward for and honoured with a British Empire Medal (BEM).

"The RNLI was called out to an incident where my son, Woody, and others, lost their lives and is very near to my heart.

"The work they do is so important, and it was only after that I realised it is a charity and funded by donations. It’s been my pleasure to raise funds for the stations across the northeast.