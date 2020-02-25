North-east Region MSP is on song for Crimond hub

A North-east Region MSP has handed over a cheque for more than £3,000 to Crimond Medical Centre and Community Hub following the successful sale of a CD of Doric songs and poems.

Peter Chapman wrote and performed the songs on the CD, entitled 'Poems & Sangs In The Doric' and they were on sale for £10, with all proceeds to the Crimond hub.

Mr Chapman, who has spent most of his life in the farming industry, said: "I am a great supporter of Doric and I'm keen to do my bit to keep the language alive.

"It's part of our culture and heritage and it is who we are in the north-east.

"There are a lot of great poems in the Doric and I have always said that they could withstand comparison with anything written in the English language.

"The CD gave me the opportunity to let people hear some of these poems and the proceeds are going to a fantastic cause."

"I enjoyed making the album and practising the songs immensely.

"It's really something different for me to do and I'm delighted the public have responded so positively. I know the medical centre and community hub will be able to do good things with this money," he added.