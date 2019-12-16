North-east family raise £10,000 in tribute to Mark

The family of a young father, who died in tragic circumstances, has donated £10,000 to a local charity that provides support to children and young people who have suffered the death of a loved one.

Grampian Child Bereavement Network (GCBN) was delighted to accept the donation from relatives of Mark Mathers, who died in an industrial accident in September 2018.

Family and friends of Mark raised the incredible sum of £16,379 at a ball held in his memory at the Buchan Braes hotel, Boddam, earlier this year through raffles, an auction and a silent auction.

The event was sponsored by a number of local businesses and was widely supported by those who knew Mark.

It was a very special evening of entertainment and fantastic tribute to the 33-year-old who was known as a really fun guy and a devoted father.

Mark’s mother Carol said: “We have been totally overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness shown by all sponsored and donated auction items, raffle prizes and came along and supported us at the ball.”

After the ball, Mark’s sons Connor and Blair, presented a cheque for £10,000 to Jan Sanders from the GCBN Committee. GCBN is one of The ARCHIE Foundations family of funds.

Mark’s family were determined to do something in his memory to make a positive difference to other families who find themselves in similar situations, helping to ensure that much-needed services and supports are available.

Over the last year they have done an incredible amount to raise awareness of the work of GCBN and funds for this charity and others in Mark’s name.

Mark’s widow Deborah said: “GCBN has offered so much support to our family since we lost Mark.

“They have also given advice and support to the school and nursery staff where the boys attend by way of training, ideas, tips and suggested activities to help them support them and other children.

“To us, GCBN is a charity that needs to be known about so that all families are aware of them and know where they can turn for support if they face the sadness of the loss of family member.”

In addition to the £10,000 to GCBN, the family also made generous donations to Ward 201 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the local primary school.

Carol added: “We wanted to give something back for the support that the family received from GCBN, Ward 201 and Logie Durno School.”

Jan said the money will directly benefit children who have suffered a loss in their family, adding: “The generosity in their hearts and those of all their sponsors to support our work and to help to give hope to other bereaved is so greatly appreciated.”