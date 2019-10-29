North East dog re-homing charity appeals for help

North East dog re-homing charity, DAWGS, is appealing for a help to find new families for some of its four-legged friends.

The charity, which was set up 25 years ago, finds loving new homes for dogs whose owners can no longer take care of them. It has given well over 3000 dogs a second chance since then.

Poppy

While smaller, well known breeds find new homes very quickly, the charity has a number of other dogs that it has so far been unable to place.

Mary Diack, chairperson at DAWGS explained: "Dogs come to us for all kinds of reasons - a change in working hours, illness, family breakdown - whatever the reason we do our best to find the right new home for every dog. We carefully match dogs to potential new owners, do home checks and follow up checks.

"We have a small number of beautiful dogs, we just haven't found the perfect match for yet including Pablo, an Old Tyme Bulldog, Poppy the Lurcher and Maggie a Saluki /Greyhound cross.

"It may be that people are unfamiliar with the breed and not sure about taking them on but we would always talk through everything first, give as much information as we can and be confident that they are the right match before we would proceed any further.

Pablo

"And once a DAWGS dog, always a DAWGS dog. We are there for that owner for the lifetime of their dog and will help and support them in other ways if necessary."

All of the dogs currently up for re-homing can be viewed on the DAWGS website - www.dawgs.co.uk. Anyone interested can also contact a member of the charity's re-homing team at info@dawgs.co.uk for further information.