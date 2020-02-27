North-east charity seeking volunteers for its support service

A leading north-east cancer charity is holding a volunteer information afternoon to attract additional volunteers to support its North Aberdeenshire centre.

CLAN Cancer Support opened its cancer wellbeing and support centre within the Crimond Medical and Community Hub in 2018 and has seen increasing demand for its services.

The volunteer information evening will be held within the CLAN Crimond base on Monday, March 16 between 1pm and 4pm, and will give anyone interested in volunteering the opportunity to find out more about the charity, its work in the Peterhead and Fraserburgh areas as well as how volunteering can make a difference to local communities.

Angie Howarth, CLAN Cancer Support’s Area Coordinator, said: “Demand for our services has grown and we are also committed to expanding the range of services we offer but we cannot do this alone.

“The volunteer roles are varied and can be tailored to suit individual skills, interests and time commitments.”

Volunteering roles are available to support CLAN’s Crimond facility along with the charity’s outreach facilities within libraries in Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

CLAN Crimond is currently open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays from 10am to 4pm.

The outreach services run in both Fraserburgh and Peterhead. Fraserburgh’s service is available each Monday from 10am to 1pm and Peterhead’s is held each Thursday from 3pm to 5pm.