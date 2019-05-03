Nominations sought for Buchan community councils

Nominations are being sought to fill vacancies on four community councils in the Buchan area over the coming weeks.

Deer has the following vacancies - (Auchnagatt 1) (Old Deer 1) (Maud 1) (Fetterangus 2) (Stuartfield 2) (Clola/Ardallie 1) and the deadline for nominations is Friday, May 17.

Mintlaw has eight vacancies and the deadline for nominations is Friday, May 24.

Strichen has three vacancies in Strichen and one Rural with the deadline for nominations of Monday, May 27.

Cruden has the following vacancies - (Cruden Bay 3), (Longhaven 2) (Hatton 2) and (Rural 1) and the deadline is Tuesday, June 4.

Nomination forms for each community council are available from Returning Officer, Chris White, Area Manager, Buchan House, Peterhead.

For digital copies of nomination forms or advice, email buchan@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 537634.

Further information on community councils, including the Aberdeenshire Community Council Handbook, can be found here.