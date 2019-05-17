News challenge for Clerkhill

Primary pupils at Clerkhill School turned journalists recently when they interviewed businessmen and women for a special newspaper.

In March the school held a fortnight based on ‘Developing the Young Workforce’ in which taught young people about the types of jobs available to them when they are older.

As part of the workshop, deputy head teacher Elaine Macintosh arranged for pupils to take part in workshops, giving them some hands-on experience of a given job and understanding the types of jobs available in the local area.

Each child was required to ‘apply’ for a workshop and had to write a CV to show the types of skills they could bring to the job.

A number of local businesses took part in the fortnight and the Buchanie was one of them.

Editor Morag Kuc and reporter Kirstie Topp visited the school to speak to P4 pupils about how to write a story and interview someone.

The pupils were then tasked with writing a story about their teacher who had ‘won’ the Lottery.

The top story was chosen and as their prize, the young trio of reporters who penned it will become editors for a school page to feature in the paper after the summer break.

The P4 pupils then used their reporting skills to interview the businessmen and women who took part in the workforce event, and will be producing a newspaper with the results.

The winners were Liam Duthie and Kelsey Carson - well done!