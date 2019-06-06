Newburgh mum completes Kiltwalk

A Newburgh mum put on her trusty trainers at the weekend to take part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk’s Mighty Stride.

Yvonne Guyan walked 26 miles from Potarch Green to Duthie Park in Aberdeen on Sunday, June 2 to raise money for Buchan RDA.

She was motivated to do some fundraising after appreciating the progress of her son, Euan, who is on the autistic spectrum.

Euan rode regularly with Buchan RDA for a couple of years and Yvonne said: “During this time, the difference in him was amazing.”

The Buchan group also noticed that Euan’s regular riding sessions helped to develop his confidence and self-esteem.

Yvonne added that through learning to trust and communicate with the horses and the helpers, he has benefitted in many different ways.

She explained: “He is now much more able to cope with the demands of day to day life, and he really enjoys his horse-riding.

A spokesperson for Buchan RDA said that while they encourage volunteers to get involved on a regular basis, input is always welcome from people who are interested in fundraising for this worthwhile local charity.

They said: “It’s not just about working with horses and riders. Help in any way, shape or form can make a big difference.

“We are immensely grateful to Yvonne for taking part in the Mighty Stride on our behalf.”

Yvonne is hoping to raise a total of £500.

Donations may still be made online at aberdeenkiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com/uk/yvonne.

Buchan RDA is based at Ladymire Equestrian Centre, just south of Ellon.

For more details about Buchan RDA email buchanrda@outlook.com.