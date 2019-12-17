New SANDS garden at Peterhead cemetery

A SANDS garden has been established at Peterhead’s Balmoor Cemetery allowing parents the chance to reflect and remember their child.

Local councillor Dianne Beagrie has been involved in the setting up of the garden after being approached by Karen Brown who suggested such a garden should be established in the town.

One of the granite toadstools bearing the engraved plaques.

“When Karen approached me I immediately made contact with SANDS and they gave 100 per cent backing to the venture from the start,” said Dianne.

The area has a stunning granite seat, a rose garden and , a new addition, granite toadstools with the names of Peterhead babies no longer with us engraved on plaques on them in a celebration of remembrance.

“The garden will provides parents with a place to visit and have some time to sit and reflect,” added Dianne.

Alicia Powell from SANDS said: “We decided to use some of our donations to add to our SANDS garden at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw.

“We came across the toadstools with plaques of remembrance for babies names to be inscribed on and thought this was a lovely idea.

“The project has been a huge success with lots of people coming forward and a few more toadstools are to be installed after the new year and then it will be completed.

“However, if the opportunity for more arises, this will be advertised on the Banff and Buchan SANDS Facebook page.

“Diane approached us about having a similar area in Peterhead and we thought it was a great idea to expand our remembrance areas and allow people not able to get to Mintlaw to still have an area to go to.

“Many thanks for all the donations Banff and Buchan SANDS has received over the year which has made this possible, and we would also like to thank Duncan Ross for all his help in creating the toadstools,” she added