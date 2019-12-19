New Pitsligo man keeps water flowing in north-east

A New Pitsligo man has been recognised for helping to keep the north-east’s water flowing for 40 years.

Colin Robertson (59) received a long service award from Scottish Water for his four decades of hard work in the water industry at an event in Edinburgh.

His first job in the industry was in 1979 when he started work as a squad member at 19 based at Peterhead. Since then, he has worked in various roles based out of MacDuff, Cullen and Fraserburgh, before returning to Peterhead as a Network Services Operative.

Looking back over the years, Colin said: “When I was in my 20s, I was also a part-time fire-fighter. If I wasn’t out repairing burst mains and sorting out pipes, the I was putting out fires. I was very busy! When I was a young guy, to warn the residents that the water was going off you used to ring an old school bell in the village. Everybody knew that they had to fill their pots and pans and kettles. And you hardly got a complaint at the time.”

Despite having done the job for 40 years, Colin says he is still learning.

“You’re learning every day on this job, solving customer’s problems,” he said. “My satisfaction is getting to the root of the problems and making things better for them. It’s a job I take a lot of pride in.

“Having the local knowledge that we have built up over the years working on the network means that you can have a pretty good idea of what the problem is and help resolve it more quickly.

“The trickiest times can be those years where we get severe frosts which result in frozen pipes and then when the thaw starts, you’re left with the bursts.”

Customer service team leader Martin Dunbar has worked with Colin for 35 years. He said: “Colin has been - and still is - an excellent servant to Grampian Regional Council, North of Scotland Water Authority and now Scottish Water. He is brilliant with the customers that he deals with on a daily basis and always put the customer first and this shows up in the feedback that we get from his customers.”