New Park and Ride website launched

Getabout, the sustainable travel brand, has launched a new Park and Ride website for users in the north east.

The site covers the five park and ride locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire including Bridge of Don, Craibstone, Ellon, Kingswells and Newtonhill.

The website provides users with information on the facilities available at each location, opening times, fares, how to purchase tickets, journey planner and links to live departures.

Councillor Peter Argyle, Nestrans Chair, said: “This is the first time all Park and Ride information has been available in one location, this will hopefully make it much more user friendly. A variety of regular departures are available from the five locations making it an ideal time to leave the car at home and try the Park and Ride as part of your daily commute or leisure trips.”

The new website can be found at www.getaboutbyparkandride.org.uk