New members invited to 'Just Sing'

Local singer Isobel Jamieson's ‘Just Sing’ group met again on Monday, May 13.

'Just Sing' is held at Peterhead Football Club once a month from 2.30pm to 4pm and anyone over the age of 50 who enjoys a sing-song, sings in the bath, sings while driving their car, or just likes to hum along to a tune, is welcome to go along.

Peterhead FC has kindly offered free use of the bar area of the club on Balmoor Terrace for the group and there is plenty of on-site parking for those who are less mobile.

A charge of £1 will be made for those attending to cover the cost of tea/coffee and biscuits but please bring your own cups