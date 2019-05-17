New members invited to 'Just Sing'

Members of the 'Just Sing' group
Members of the 'Just Sing' group

Local singer Isobel Jamieson's ‘Just Sing’ group met again on Monday, May 13.

'Just Sing' is held at Peterhead Football Club once a month from 2.30pm to 4pm and anyone over the age of 50 who enjoys a sing-song, sings in the bath, sings while driving their car, or just likes to hum along to a tune, is welcome to go along.

Peterhead FC has kindly offered free use of the bar area of the club on Balmoor Terrace for the group and there is plenty of on-site parking for those who are less mobile.

A charge of £1 will be made for those attending to cover the cost of tea/coffee and biscuits but please bring your own cups