Aberdeenshire Council has advised of a change of date for the May holiday this year.

The local holiday, traditionally held on a Monday, has been moved to Friday, May 8 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The updated Peterhead Local Holidays for 2020 are as follows: Monday, April 6; Friday, May 8; Monday, June 1 and Monday, September 7.

Trades Fortnight runs from July 6 to 17.