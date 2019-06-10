National award for school

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has congratulated a Peterhead school for winning a nationwide award.

Clerkhill Primary School has been named as the ‘Primary Club of the Year’ in this year’s SCDI’s Young Engineers and Science Clubs (YESC) programme.

The YESC programme is a Scotland wide primary and secondary school education programme run by the Scottish Council for Development and Industry.

The projects are designed to grow interest and spark enthusiasm in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects.

Pupils work alongside their teachers, real engineers and scientists putting their problem-solving skills to the test on themed investigations.

The winners were announced at the SCDI’s YESC programme National Celebration of STEM on Friday,May 31.

Stewart Stevenson MSP, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved with this programme, they are a credit to their school.

“Learning about these subjects is a very important part of education for everyone and can inspire children to go on and pursue diverse and interesting careers.

“I am certain this award will help to encourage more young people to build on this success and become involved in learning about STEM subjects.”