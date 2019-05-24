National award for PeterDeen

A partnership launched in Peterhead last year led by Aberdeenshire Council’s Community Learning and Development team and AFC Community Trust has been awarded at a national level.

The PeterDeen programme has won the SPFL (Scottish Professional Football League) Trust’s Community Project of the Year Award at the SPFL Trust Conference in Hampden on Wednesday, May 22.

Two young people from Peterhead Academy who have been participating in the programme made the journey to present on the project and collect the award.

The partnership approach involving Aberdeen FC’s Community Trust as well as Peterhead Football Club, Peterhead-based Score Group and other local organisations has been such a success it is hoped this can be replicated in other areas.

Attendance rates from participating pupils has gone from below 40% to beyond 90%.

The alternative curriculum specially devised for them includes coaching sessions and the opportunity to focus on skills for life as well as continuing to work on core subjects such as English and Maths.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee commented: “We are so proud of the young people who are clearly gaining so much from this scholarship programme and our staff who have supported them along the way.

“All partners should be extremely proud of their contributions too – it demonstrates just how much of a difference partnership working can make for the benefit of our local community.”

Conrad Ritchie, Managing Director of Score International Limited, said: “We are very pleased with the positive progress within the PeterDeen programme. Well done to the pupils involved and their achievements so far.

“We are delighted to be involved in this project and are confident that the programme will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Martin Johnston from Peterhead Football Club added: “Peterhead FC are delighted that the PeterDeen Project has been recognised at a national level by this award. We are also pleased to have played a role in the inaugural year of what is a ground-breaking project.

“Congratulations to all stakeholders and of course the participants for making this possible.”