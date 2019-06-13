Murdoch Allan tastes success in national awards

Murdoch Allan of Peterhead did their customers proud at the weekend by taking home a top prize in the Scottish Baker of the Year 2019/20 competition.

The bakery was awarded a Special Bronze for its Buttery.

Katrina Allan of Murdoch Allan said: “We are delighted and we have our customers to thank as it was their votes that got us here.

“Taking home such a prestigious prize is a huge honour and we cannot wait to share the news with our staff and customers alike.”

Following the votes of over 8,000 bakery customers across Scotland and a rigorous day of blind judging by 50 of the industry’s top professionals, the winners were finally announced on Saturday, June 8 at a glittering awards dinner at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow.

Head Judge Robert Ross said: “This competition is hugely popular, with thousands of everyday bakery shoppers voting for their favourite products.

“We received over 30,000 individual product votes for goods baked by the best bakers in Scotland.

“Murdoch Allan can be very proud to take home a prize in such a competitive field of brilliant products.”

The Scottish Baker of the Year Competition is now in its 8th year.

Alasdair Smith of Scottish Bakers said: “We are delighted to once again be giving Scottish bakers the chance to shine and showcase their fantastic products and it has given us great delight to present awards to each and every worthy winner.”