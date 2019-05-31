MSP 'tries sailing in May' at Peterhead club

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson accepted the challenge from the Royal Yachting Association Scotland (RYA Scotland) to ‘Try Sailing in May’.

The invitation to the SNP MSP was part of the Push The Boat Out initiative, which is all about getting people out on the water locally and giving them the chance to find out how easy it is to get involved in sailing and windsurfing.

This popular national event sees hundreds of sailing clubs and training centres up and down the country offering free or low cost ‘have a go’ sailing taster sessions and open days.

Organised by RYA Scotland, the National Governing Body for all forms of recreational, competitive and professional boating, Push The Boat Out 2019 raised the profile of the sport and fostered enthusiasm, ultimately increasing both participation and frequency of boating.

The 2019 event runs until May 31 with some 44 Scottish clubs and centres taking part, each hosting fantastic taster sessions and open days.

Commenting after his visit, Stewart Stevenson said: “Sailing is something I used to take part in back in my younger days so this was an initiative I was very pleased to be able to support.

“I’m very pleased that RYA Scotland have arranged these taster sessions all across the country as it’s a fantastic way to get involved if it’s something you’ve always fancied but never quite known how to get involved.

“It was a pleasure to meet with the members of Peterhead Sailing Club, who are clearly enthusiastic about opening up sailing to wider participation and I hope that initiatives like this lead to more people getting involved.”