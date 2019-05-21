MSP sees progress on Peterhead Asda store extension

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has visited the Asda supermarket in Peterhead to view progress on the £3.5million extension and refurbishment at the invitation of the company.

Three extensions are being added to the store which will increase sales, service and storage capacity as a precursor to improvements in the lighting, layout and shopping experience of the store interior.

Improvements will see the introduction of a new customer service counter, a 'Scan & Go' service, and 'click & collect' lockers, where customers can collect parcels.

The Asda store at Peterhead also specialises in provisions for the fishing industry, and the store extension will also facilitate improvements and additional capacity for that service.

Edy Young, Store Manager, was delighted to point out that many products from this area are stocked in Asda stores throughout the country, and several local producers are featured on the shelves.

Ben Lord, Site Manager for main contractor, Sigma, added that they were also employing local companies and staff whenever possible, and personnel, plant and equipment from several local businesses were to be seen working on site.

Following a tour of the store with Mr Young and Mr Lord, Stewart Stevenson commented: "I have a considerable experience of large construction projects in the public arena and could not fail to be impressed by the speed and efficiency with which the work was being carried out, with minimal disruption to shoppers.

"I have every confidence that the residents of Peterhead and surrounding area will benefit from the expansion and refurbishment of the Asda supermarket - as will the range of local producers and manufacturers whose products are carried by the store."