MSP presents top prize to Fetterangus school pupils

Pupils at Fetterangus Primary School have received parliamentary praise from Gillian Martin MSP after winning first prize in a national competition that challenged schools to promote glass recycling.

Ms Martin tabled a parliamentary motion congratulating the children who topped the Glass Guardians competition with their new recycling friendly version of ‘Ten Green Bottles’ entered via a video.

The first prize of £500 worth of Schools Vouchers was presented by Gillian Martin MSP to the schoolchildren.

The competition was part of a nationwide programme created by British Glass and the National Schools Partnership to educate children on the benefits of glass packaging.

The Glass Guardians programme uses fun and absorbing activities to help children learn about glass, such as how it is made and why it is a useful and resourceful material.

Ms Martin, said: “The children have presented an important and creative message that is a reminder to us all about the benefits of glass packaging and the importance of choosing alternatives to single-use plastic.

“I am delighted to present the children, teachers and other staff involved with their well-deserved top prize.”

Nik James, head teacher at Fetterangus added: “The idea for the video came about organically through discussions with their teacher Mrs Wills, so it’s been a real collaborative effort. Making the video was quite a challenge as it was filmed using a new unfamiliar camera and it had to be done all in one take.

“I think everyone was keeping their fingers’ crossed we could make it through without a hitch – which thankfully we did!”