MP welcomes Minister to Aberdeen

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has welcomed the new UK Energy Minister to Aberdeen for his first visit to the ‘energy capital’ of Europe since taking up the post.

Kwasi Kwarteng flew north to the Granite City on Monday for a visit to the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) and to subsea robotics specialists ROVOP in Westhill.

It was the Spelthome MP’s first trip to meet UK oil and gas industry leaders in the north-east of Scotland since his appointment to government under Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Duguid, who is a parliamentary private secretary within the UK Government’s department of business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS), said: “It was great to welcome the minister to the energy capital of Europe and the heart of the UK oil and gas industry in Aberdeen.

“I know the minister was impressed by the tour of the Oil and Gas Technology Centre and with his visit to ROVOP.

“It is clear that the industry as a whole, as well as governments both in Westminster and Holyrood, are committed to doing what is necessary to achieve net-zero emissions targets.

“Contrary to what some people may think, the UK offshore industry, and particularly natural gas production, is key to the transition to a de-carbonised economy.

“I am particularly pleased that carbon capture usage and storage is increasingly being seen by industry and government alike, as being critical to meeting net zero targets.

“CCUS technology has enormous potential in my constituency of Banff and Buchan, with the Acorn Project planned at St Fergus gas terminal.

“I am continually working, right in the heart of government, to further the interests of the north-east - and Banff and Buchan in particular.”