MP appointed PPS to Department of Health

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has been appointed as a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) for the UK Government Department of Health and Social Care.

The Scottish Conservative MP is the latest of the 2017 intake to be promoted, joining the team under Secretary of State Matt Hancock.

The PPS role sits below Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Minister and Secretary of State, and is viewed as a starting point for MPs to go on to become ministers.

The Department of Health and Social Care is a major UK Government department, supported by 15 arms-length bodies and a number of other agencies and public bodies.

There are five ministers under the Secretary of State; MPs Jackie Doyle-Price, Caroline Dinenage, Stephen Hammond, Seema Kennedy and, from the House of Lords, Baroness Nicola Blackwood.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Duguid said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been appointed as PPS to the Department of Health and Social Care.

“I look forward to working under the Secretary of State Matt Hancock, who has brought real energy and drive to the role.

“While health and social care is generally devolved in Scotland, there are several areas which are wholly or partly reserved to Westminster – for example, regulation of health professions, genetics and medicines.

“I believe there are many opportunities for knowledge and success sharing between the different health services across the UK.”