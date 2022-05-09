Motorists now able to deposit old tyres at trade waste centre for a small charge

Since June 2019, users of the council’s Household Recycling Centres have no longer been able to deposit tyres at any of our sites.

Instead, customers were directed to private garages offering tyre-fitting services to get rid of their tyres.

However, in some cases, motorists who have had tyres to dispose of have found it increasingly difficult to find garages willing to accept tyres for disposal when they were not purchased from the garage.

Motorists can deposit old tyres at the council's Macduff waste transfer station.

The new tyre waste disposal service at Macduff will operate in the same way as the council’s trade waste drop-off service, with customers bringing in their tyres and paying for disposal via a chip and pin service. The hours of deposit will be 7.30-10.30am Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The new service will be introduced at the Banchory and Ellon waste transfer stations later this year.

Those wishing to make use of this service can make a booking up to 7 days in advance, with bookings closing off at 4pm the day before the visit. Visit: www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/waste/recycling/book-recycling-centre-visit/

Customers will be required to pay £2.50 per tyre at the time of the deposit. Four tyres will be accepted until March 31 2023 and thereafter 4 tyres per financial year from April 1 to March 31. The council will accept car and van tyres - including domestic 4x4s – but not light or truck tyres.

Should there be a demand for additional tyres over and above the 4 from households with more than one vehicle, this will be reviewed as necessary.

Aberdeenshire Council waste manager Ros Baxter explained: “We are not in a position to be able to start accepting tyres again at our household recycling centres, as the disposal is very costly and there is no legal obligation for us to accept tyres for disposal.