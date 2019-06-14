Motorists charged after speeding on Buchan roads

Two motorists have been charged in relation to alleged dangerous driving in the Mintlaw and Peterhead areas.

Both of the motorists were detected driving at grossly excessive speed by Road Policing Officers carrying out checks in an unmarked vehicle.

A 29-year-old man was stopped for driving at 109mph on the A952 Mintlaw to Cortes road at around 7pm on Wednesday, June 12.

Later that evening at around 10.20pm a 17-year-old man was stopped for driving at 65mph in a 30mph limit at South Road in Peterhead.

At the time of these incidents the road surface was wet following heavy rain and driving conditions were poor.

Both drivers have been charged in relation to alleged dangerous driving and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Road Policing Sergeant Andy Ramsay said: “Regardless of the weather conditions, any error at such high speed would almost certainly result in serious injury at the very least.

“If convicted of dangerous driving motorists will face a driving ban, a criminal record, and most likely a substantial fine or the possibility of a prison sentence.

“Speed limits are there for a reason and should not be regarded as a target. If the conditions are poor adjust your driving and reduce your speed accordingly.

“Road Casualty Reduction is an absolute priority for Police Scotland and we will continue to carry out operations to promote road safety. If you have concerns report to us on 101. In an emergency dial 999.”