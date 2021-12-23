Morrisons staff and Aberdeen firefighters help Santa pay a flying to visit to children

Santa is lifted in the aerial rescue pump to wave to the children.

Due to Covid restrictions, Santa is not permitted to go into the hospital wards – so instead, Aberdeen crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service ‘flew ‘ him up to the hospital windows to wave to the children and meet them that way instead!

Firefighters lifted Santa into the sky using an aerial rescue pump decorated with tinsel.

And gifts collected by four Morrisons stores in Peterhead, Aberdeen, Inverurie and Banchory were delivered to youngsters in hospital, as well as boys and girls supported by the Archie Foundation's child bereavement service.

Morrisons staff and firefighters who made Santa's flying visit possible.

SFRS watch commander Matthew Cowe, said: "Aberdeen firefighters utilised their skills to bring Santa a little bit closer.

"It is a very difficult time for the children. We really hope the gifts and the event was a treat for them and that it put a very big smile on their faces and made some great memories."

Morrisons elves went along to the hospital to wave and dance while Santa was flying through the air.

Children also received personalised messages from Santa, courtesy of Alistair Stewart, from Flat 4d Media.