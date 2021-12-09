Morrisons Peterhead recognises champion Sheena's charity work
The Morrisons store in Peterhead has been making good things happen – and a staff member who has been at the forefront on fundraising for charity has been recognised for her efforts.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:58 am
Sheena Irvine is the Community Champion at Morrisons Peterhead.
She was presented with flowers and a bottle of bubbly as a token of appreciation last week as the store hit the £100,000 mark in its ongoing refforts to raise funds for the charity Young Lives vs Cancer.
Store manager Joe, people manager Rachel and all the team at Morrisons congratulated Sheena for all her work to support the charity.
And there was also thanks for the store’s colleagues and its customers for all their support in raising such a phenomenal amount, which will make a big difference to the lives of children with cancer.