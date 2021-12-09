Morrisons Peterhead recognises champion Sheena's charity work

Sheena Irvine has been thanked for her efforts by Morrisons.

Sheena Irvine is the Community Champion at Morrisons Peterhead.

She was presented with flowers and a bottle of bubbly as a token of appreciation last week as the store hit the £100,000 mark in its ongoing refforts to raise funds for the charity Young Lives vs Cancer.

Store manager Joe, people manager Rachel and all the team at Morrisons congratulated Sheena for all her work to support the charity.