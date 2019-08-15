Mormond Hill Run all set for August 31

The Mormond Hill Run is being held in conjunction with the Strichen Gala Committee’s annual Summer Flower and Produce Show at the Ritchie Hall in Strichen on Saturday, August 31.

Runners will depart at 11am from the Ritchie Hall car park and will return to the hall upon completion of the run.

Light refreshments will be available for all participants and those cheering them on.

An Afternoon Tea will be held between 1.30-3.30pm where you can go along and enjoy freshly-baked pancakes along with a wide selection of homebakes served with tea and coffee as well as browse around the display of produce entered.

Peterhead Floral Art Society will also be supporting this event with mini floral demonstrations and a variety of plants for sale on the day.

Entry to the afternoon tea and to view the display of entries cost £4 for adults and £2 for under 12s.