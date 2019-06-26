More local groups celebrate funding

Five more groups are celebrating after being awarded grants from energy company NorthConnect.

The developers behind a proposed electricity superhighway connecting the North-east and Norway, set up a fund for the benefit of people in Boddam, Longhaven, Cruden Bay, Peterhead, St. Fergus, Mintlaw, Burnhaven, Hatton and surrounding areas.

Double the fund amount from 2018, a total of £20,000 was invested in the fund in Spring this year, with the second tranche of awards now announced.

The application process was managed by Foundation Scotland, an independent Scottish grant-making charity.

The five successful applicants were –

l 2nd Battalion The Highlanders Army Cadet Force – £500 to help purchase colour-coded bins to develop a recycling centre and encourage cadets and adults to learn more about waste, and recycling.

l Meethill Primary School Fundraising Committee – £207.10 to help fund an educational outing for P1 and P2 pupils to Macduff Aquarium.

l Modo – Circus with Purpose – £1,500 to contribute to the costs involved in developing the group’s touring production of ‘Doricula’.

l Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust – £1,000 to put two staff members through ASI Stand Up Paddle-boarding Instructor training in order to introduce the activity locally.

l Anna Ritchie Parent Council – £1,500 towards the cost of purchasing a 16-seat wheelchair accessible minibus.

Martin Danziger, creative director of Modo – Circus with Purpose commented: “Modo uses circus to engage young people and to help them to change their lives for the better.

“We are delighted that the Fund will help some talented youngsters put on our show ‘Doricula’ – Dracula with a Doric Twist – later in the year across Aberdeenshire.”

Richard Blanchfield added: “I am delighted that the Fund Panel has been able to support applications from five different groups, which work with children and young people.

“We hope that an investment in children and young people locally will help leave a lasting legacy.”

If given the go ahead, the NorthConnect interconnector will have a capacity of 1400MW, will be approximately 665km in length and will allow electricity to be traded between the UK, Norway, and continental Europe.