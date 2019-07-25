Mission’s Nightcap Service literally goes with a bang

A Nightcap Service at the Peterhead Mission fairly went with a bang recently - when the organ gave an unexpected farewell performance.

Halfway through a singsong, the organ gave out a bang and with a smell of smoke played its last ever tune.

Mission Superintendent Steve Murray said the race was then on to ensure a replacement could be found before the next service.

He said: “That Hammond organ has done us proud over countless years and it plays a key role during our services.

“Fortunately, I spotted an advert for one in Aberdeen on Gumtree which was going free to a good home, however I was at a loss as to how to get it back to the Blue Toon.”

That’s when local charity Stella’s Voice stepped in and collected the organ without charge - dropping it off in plenty time for the next Nightcap Service. Mark Morgan of Stella’s Voice said: “We provide the Mission with food donations which we have collected from our generous suppliers.

“When we heard Steve needed the organ collected we were only to happy to oblige - it will bring such a lot of joy to those attending the Mission.

“We work with a lot of organisations and Third Sector bodies across the North-east and it’s this kind of help and partnership working which is making a real difference in our communities.”

Check the Buchanie listings for details of future Nightcap Services.