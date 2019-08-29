Mintlaw Library is on the move

This time next year, Mintlaw Library will have a new home in the MACBI centre.

The old library at Newlands Road will be demolished next week and services will temporarily be based out of the Discovery Centre while the new location is built.

The Discovery Centre is part of the Museums Service, located in the Station Road Industrial Estate, and local library services will be based there for the next year.

The current building, adjacent to the MACBI building, officially cease operating today (Thursday) ahead of demolition with the new temporary service starting on Tuesday.

While the number of books held on the temporary site may be fewer, they will be exchanged more often and the mobile library will also operate in the area every fortnight. Readers can also make requests online for particular books.

In a pilot initiative, library customers will also be able to request books to be delivered direct to their home and can also request a Family Box service which will contain books specially selected by library staff to meet the interests of individual families.

Further community outreach services such as Bookbug, Lego Club and Reading Groups will be developed along with the staff at MACBI.

Partnerships will also be explored to promote further good mental health and wellbeing.