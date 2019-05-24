Minister set for half marathon

A north-east minister is limbering up to take part in a unique multi-cultural marathon for peace sponsored by His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Rev Sean Swindells, minister of the Parish of Cruden, said he hoped running the half marathon course in Luxembourg with people of faith from around the world will help break down barriers and foster mutual respect.

Rev Swindells said he was relishing the challenge of combining his passion for running with faith and spirituality on the evening of Saturday, June 1.

Now in its 11th year, the InterFaith – Run for a United World event, which is also sponsored by the Archbishop of Luxembourg, offers the opportunity for people to meet and understand each other.

Mr Swindells, who is married to Rev Alison Swindells who leads Barthol Chapel linked with Tarves Church, said: “I am a keen recreational runner who enjoys a challenge.

“I thought it be a good experience and opportunity to combine running with faith and spirituality.

“I hope the event will deepen my appreciation and respect of other faith groups.

“In a world that is increasingly divided, it is so important that people of faith are seen to be taking the lead in breaking down barriers and fostering mutual trust and understanding.”

He added: “Runners are generally a very positive bunch who are very encouraging, even when it is cold and wet. The same is true of Church where I have met wonderful and inspiring people.”