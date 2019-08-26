Memory Bus heading for Broch with Dementia Friends information sessions

Alzheimer Scotland’s Memory Bus is on the road this September and will drive into Fraserburgh on Monday, September 9 to stage Dementia Friends information sessions at the Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre.

The national dementia charity is inviting the community to take part on the day to help increase awareness and change perceptions of dementia.

With more than 90,000 people living with dementia in Scotland and with few families untouched by the illness, Dementia Friends aims to transform the way the nation acts, thinks and talks about the condition, as well as challenging the stigma of dementia which still exists for thousands of families living with the illness.

The three-week tour of Scotland will visit 11 rural locations throughout the country to help boost the number of Dementia Friends in Scotland to 90,000, one for each person living with dementia.

Members of the public and local businesses are being encouraged to attend the free information session to help Fraserburgh become a dementia-friendly community.

Anne McWhinnie, Alzheimer Scotland’s Dementia Friends programme manager, said: “Getting out on the road with the Alzheimer Scotland Memory Bus is a new and exciting project for us and is a great way for us to talk to new communities about what it is like to live with dementia and how individual and communities can turn this into a positive action.

“We have over 85,000 Dementia Friends in Scotland who have all committed to reducing the stigma of the illness by making the small but vital changes that will help people with dementia to feel understood and valued in our communities. Increasing Dementia Friends is a crucial step towards building a Dementia Friendly Scotland, where nobody should face dementia alone. Together, we can make a real difference.”

The Broch sessions will run from 3pm to 4pm and 7.30pm to 8.30pm at Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre, Maconochie Place (Learning Room 2).

Sessions are free but booking in advance is required. To book your place visit www.alzscot.org/dementiafriendstour