Megan sweeps her way to Gold for Team GB

A former Peterhead Sea Cadet has been selected as part of the best sweep rowers for GB at the recent trials held at Dorney Lake near Windsor.

Megan Hewison was selected along with her crew consisting of Abigail Topp, Pheobe Snowden and Alexandra Riddell-Webster.

The rowers had little time to practise together but pulled a Gold medal beating the national teams from Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Megan started at Sea Cadets in the Junior section aged 10 and she said: “I’m so grateful for the opportunities and support that Peterhead Sea Cadets have given me, I tried a lot of watersports at cadets but I found my passion with rowing and never looked back.

“Peterhead Sea cadets entered me for the mixed double yole event in 2014 and we won Gold at Nationals.

“A year later in 2015 aged just 14 they entered me for the under 18 single yole event, I knew I had to up my game to compete against older girls so I joined Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association, I worked really hard on technique and aerobic fitness, doing a lot of running helped and I brought home Gold again.

“Myself and Abigail have dominated Pairs rowing in Scotland, our first call up for Team GB was two years ago where we won Gold against France in the annual GB versus France under 16 event, we’ve done really well at GB Trials this year coming 2nd in every water trial from November.”

Last year Megan and Abigail were partnered with a pair from Inverness Rowing club, Sara Johnston and Heather Gordon, and were selected to row for Scotland in the 4- boat at the ‘Home International Regatta’ in Cork.

Megan’s success in rowing has brought her to the attention of top USA University scouts and this has resulted in Megan recently signing up to study engineering and row for the prestigious SMU in Dallas on a fully paid scholarship.

This summer Megan and Abigail have the Scottish rowing Championships at Strathclyde Park, National Schools Regatta at Dorney Lake near Windsor and the final trails for Team GB.

Megan added: “I’d like to acknowledge Peterhead Sea Cadets for seeing my potential and starting my journey. Aberdeen Schools rowing association and Scottish Rowing for my coaching.

“Also recently some much needed financial support from Sports Aid Scotland, Sports Aid UK, Aberdeenshire council, The Chris Anderson Fund and the Doctor Helen Reith Trust.”