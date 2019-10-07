Meeting called in bid to improve Gadle Braes

As part of the activities of the Buchanhaven Community Group, it is calling on the folk of Buchanhaven to come together to secure funding for much needed repair works, and take the initiative in making local environmental improvements.

The group plans to paint, plant and assemble up and down the Braes, making better spaces with picnic benches for all, who can use those vital community services.

Along with joint participation from Aberdeenshire Council, the group has been assured funding for the build of a bench, along with urgent repairs to be looked into, including the temporary fencing fitted along the Gadle Braes Promenade.

Founder Member Allan Sneddon is issuing an invite to head along to have a cuppa and a fine piece at the Men’s Shed at 1 Skene Street at 7pm on Tuesday, October 8, to discuss the proposals.

For more information, please call Alan on 07488 375437 or Jill Harmer on 07774 016730.