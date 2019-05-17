McInally to stay at Balmoor

Peterhead Football Club have announced that manager Jim McInally will remain at the club next season.

Club chairman, Rodger Morrison, said: "As usual there have been protracted “end of season” talks between Jim, our Vice-Chairman Ian Grant and myself following the club’s successful title win and subsequent promotion.

"Our opinion of Jim has never changed, he is simply the best man for the job, there was never any doubt in my mind, Jim just needed a little time to realise that for himself.

"We all share the same vision at Peterhead Football Club. We remain ambitious and as usual we will continue to compete to the best of our ability in League 1. We are in no doubt whatsoever how competitive this forthcoming league campaign will be, but with Jim and his staff on board again, we will be safe in the knowledge that they will be doing everything within their power to match the Board’s ambition."

He added: “There are a lot of positive things happening at Balmoor Stadium at the moment both on and off the field, but Jim’s decision will give everyone a big boost before their summer break."