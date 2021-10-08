Maud farmer defends his British Horse Ploughing title

Reigning champion Jim Elliot will be aiming to retain the British Horse Ploughing title this weekend.

Jim Elliot will be competing at the British National Ploughing Championships & Country Festival, which will be held October 9 and 10 on land at Mindrum Mill in Northumberland.

Ploughmen and women from all over Britain are looking forward to the event after missing a year due to Covid. Host farmer, Ian Harvey, held the offer of a 250 acre site open for an extra year so the 70th Championships could be celebrated on his land.

Current horse ploughing champion Jim will be ploughing on both days with his horses, Tom and Pat.