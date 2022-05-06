Married for more than 50 years, Callum lived most of his life in Rosehearty.

Captain Callum Iain Macaulay

Callum iain, as he was known, died on April 11, aged 77. He was the eldest of eight in a family with two brothers and five sisters, the son of a crofter from Lower Bayble on the island of Lewis, where doubtless his love of the sea originated from.

His mother was a cousin of the late Callum Kennedy, the internationally known and renowned Gaelic singer and his father’s sister was married to the head of the respected Cameron family of Peterhead.

However, it wasn’t an easy life on the islands at that time, and Callum’s parents struggled in the croft they lived in at Bayble all their lives.

He was brought up to speak Gaelic until he reached secondary school in Stornoway where he then found that he had to learn English as well as his native language.

Having experienced the difficulties life was throwing at his parents, Callum soon realised the call of the sea was his best chance towards forging a better life.

This led him to the Broch where he met and married Mary Ann Clark, the daughter of a local crofter, on October 19, 1963.

After finding employment, for there was plenty to be had at that time in the Broch on fishing vessels he set his mind to bettering himself and providing security for his wife.

As a result of his diligence he soon obtained his skipper’s certification and captained his own fishing vessels.

Callum, gained a wide experience in different methods of fishing including the Purse Net. Eventually he was employed on standby vessels in the North Sea where he met many a storm head-on.

Then he Captained large oil industry ships off the coast of Russia towards the end of his career in seafaring.

His mother-in-law often joked telling how, “Callum is afa clever he kin spik Gaelic, Scots and English!”

Tragically Callum and Mary Ann lost their only son, Callum Ian, in a fishing accident on February 11, 1995; a sorrowful time for them indeed.