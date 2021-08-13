Man found dead on Peterhead town centre street
The body a man was discovered on a street in the centre of Peterhead last night (Thursday, August 12).
Friday, 13th August 2021, 12:02 pm
Police were contacted following the discovery and emergency services were called to the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25pm on Thursday, 12 August, officers were called to the death of a 42-year-old man on Broad Street, Peterhead.
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”