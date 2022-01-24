Man dies in hospital after being pulled from water at Peterhead harbour

The man was rescued from the water at Peterhead Harbour but sadly died a short while later in hospital.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance and coastguard, were called to the harbour on Saturday night.

The 56-year-old man was pulled out of the water and rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but was pronounced dead a short while after arrival.

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.35pm on Saturday, January 22, officers were called to Peterhead Harbour.

"A 56-year-old man was recovered from the water and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.