Man dies in hospital after being pulled from water at Peterhead harbour
A man has died in hospital after being pulled from the water at Peterhead Harbour.
Emergency services, including police, ambulance and coastguard, were called to the harbour on Saturday night.
The 56-year-old man was pulled out of the water and rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but was pronounced dead a short while after arrival.
A police spokesman said: “Around 10.35pm on Saturday, January 22, officers were called to Peterhead Harbour.
"A 56-year-old man was recovered from the water and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”